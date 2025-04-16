Ex-Man Utd director Murtough lands plum job with Atalanta

Former Manchester United football director John Murtough has joined Atalanta.

Murtough has been named Director of Global Development with the ambitious Serie A club. Murtough left United a year ago this month after 11 years at Old Trafford.

A club statement read: "Atalanta BC are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Murthogh as Director of Global Development within the Club's Sports Department, effective immediately.

"The 54-year-old English executive, who will report directly to Sporting Director Tony D'Amico, will play a pivotal role in enhancing the Club's international strategy and vision.

"This appointment marks Mr. Murtough's first professional experience in Italy, following a distinguished career in England where he held various senior executive roles.

"His notable previous positions include roles at Everton, Fulham, Coventry City, Everton again, the FA Premier League, and Manchester United.

"The Percassi and Pagliuca families, together with the entire Club, extend a warm welcome to Mr Murtough and wish him every success in his new role within Atalanta BC’s Sports Department."