Man Utd striker Hojlund circled by Serie A sides with swap deal on the cards

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund could be used as a makeweight in a summer transfer deal to secure Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has taken to X to reveal that the 22-year-old is being monitored by multiple Italian sides, who feel he would be a perfect fit for their attack next season.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Serie A clubs are monitoring Rasmus Højlund situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

“If Manchester United decided to sell Højlund to bring in a new striker in the summer, Italian clubs would be ready to start concrete contacts.”

The Danish international has scored eight goals this season and has huge pressure as United’s main striker which has clearly affected his performances in recent seasons after his move from Atalanta. United may be open to a swap deal for the promising forward who clearly isn’t ready for the heights of the Premier League.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen, who is firing on all cylinders in the Turkish Super Lig may be the perfect option this summer as Napoli want to release him from the club and will need to replace him with similar quality. Osimhen tops the Turkish Super Lig scoring chart with 20 goals in 23 appearances and totaling 28 goals in 32 appearances for Galatasaray in another incredible season.

United clearly need to shake things up in attack and it is no secret that manager Ruben Amorim is on the lookout for a striker in the summer. The Red Devils may loan Hojlund out to let him develop whilst taking in Osinhem who would likely thrive in a United side who are in desperate need of a clinical goalscorer. Sporting Lisbon striker Victor Gyokeres and even Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta have been linked to the club in what will be a very busy transfer window as soon as the season ends.