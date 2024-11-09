Man Utd boss Amorim "very happy" leaving Sporting CP an award winner

Ruben Amorim is leaving Sporting CP as an award winner.

One of his final acts as Sporting coach ahead of joining Manchester United was to collect the Coach of the Month award for October in Portugal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amorim had also been given the award for September.

He said, "It's a good sign to receive this award, it means that the players were fine and we won the games.

"I know the competition is great, because there are teams winning a lot of games and playing very well.

"I'm very happy to say goodbye with another award."