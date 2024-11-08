Man Utd caretaker Van Nistelrooy defends Hojlund and Zirkzee

Manchester United caretaker boss Ruud van Nistelrooy says patience must be shown for their young strikers.

Van Nistelrooy believes in the potential of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, but insists they need time to develop.

He said: “I agree that when you want to be a successful side in the Premier League and in Europe, which is what the build is all about, you need a certain amount of goals. That is clear. That is why the best teams in the world have those players.

“At the moment, we have players who get a certain amount of goals and assists but they are in an age where they still need to be developed.

"There is potential they will be and the belief is there they can. That's where we are at this moment.”