Man Utd chief Ashworth: I can't speak highly enough of Fernandes

Manchester United technical director Dan Ashworth is happy they were able to keep hold of Bruno Fernandes.

The club captain penned a new deal with United last month.

Ashworth said on Monday: "We had 32 transactions and there were four new contracts: Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans, Bruno, Toby Collyer, I think, was slightly before my time. The outs, as well as the high-profile ins as well.

"Retaining your best talent and, Bruno, clearly, had an unbelievable season.

"He’s been brilliant since he’s been here, his game availability is fantastic - I hope I haven’t jinxed that yet (touches wood) - his output is brilliant, his output on and off the pitch is really good as well, the influence he brings to the other players as captain, I can’t speak highly enough of him.

"It was a crucial part of the transfer strategy as well."

