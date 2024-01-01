Man Utd captain Fernandes happy Fletcher now part of coaching staff

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has welcomed Darren Fletcher's addition to the coaching staff.

The former United midfielder has moved to the training pitch after his time as technical director.

Fernandes told MUTV: "He (Darren Fletcher) has been talking with me a lot during this time. I think he’s one of the people that I like to talk to. I like to learn from him, because he’s been successful at the club. He’s been part of a big success of the club. So he knows what it needs to get that success. He’s always a person that I always try to speak to and learn from.

"Those words from him, it was meaningful, because he’s been saying that to me since the day I’ve been with him at the club: that I deserve to be here, that I’m a proper Man United player. So it touches a little bit, because it’s from someone that has achieved a lot."

Fernandes penned a new deal to 2027 last week and also remarked: "When I joined, it was a dream come true. I think everyone knows that it was my dream to play in the Premier League for United. I had the chance to put that together. I wanted to play in the Premier League, and my favourite club was United. Being lucky enough to do both, it’s something unbelievable.

"Obviously, my love for the club hasn’t changed. It has grown. Because you get to know the city, you get to know the fans, and you get to know how the people live here. How the way they approach the day-by-day; the way they approach the game-day. It’s different from every country."