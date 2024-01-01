PSG make move for Man Utd attacking pair Sancho, Fernandes

Tribal Football
PSG are moving for Manchester United's attacking pair Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes.

Foot Mercato says PSG have approached Sancho about leaving United this summer.

PSG have presented a contract proposal to Sancho and the parties are almost in agreement on personal terms.

Sancho is said to be keen to join PSG, impressed by the project they've put to him.

Meanwhile, L'Equipe says PSG are also showing interest in Fernandes, 29. Though the enquiries have so far been informal.

The Portugal international is tied to United until 2026 with an option for another year.

 

