Fernandes demands answers from Man Utd amid PSG interest

Portugal star Bruno Fernandes issued Manchester United an ultimatum about his future.

The attacking midfielder is being linked with a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Per L’Equipe, the French giants do admire Fernandes and are considering making a move.

"The club needs to want me," Fernandes said back in May. "I feel the club wants me to be a part of the future. As I said always, I don't want to be a player that the club doesn't want to have. If for some reason they don't want to have me, I will go. But if they want me, I will stay.‌

"I am no different from anyone just because I have the armband. I always try my best and we always do the best we can for the club - nobody hides that we play for a big club and we have to lift our standards every game."

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Fernandes staying at United and renewing his contract is the most likely outcome.