Man Utd captain Fernandes: What Mata has told me about Australia...

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes admits he's spoken to former teammate Juan Mata about life in Australia.

Mata moved to Western Sydney Wanderers last year.

"After seeing the videos that he (Mata) sent about the lifestyle, playing golf, being on the beach, the stadium, the fans and the conditions that the club has… I can imagine that," says Fernandes to Goal.com.

Fernandes would be particularly keen on a move to Australia if Mata is still playing there.

"If he is still there, it would be an even better option. He has told me that he loves the country and the culture."

Fernandes' contract with United runs until the summer of 2027, with an option for a further year.