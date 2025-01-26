Out of their depth: Is the Man Utd job too big for Amorim and Ineos?

COMMENT: A few days later and he was contrite. Almost apologetic. But Ruben Amorim did still say it. And you do wonder, rather than the focus being on his players, whether questions need to be raised about the Portuguese's readiness for this Manchester United manager's post...

Gary Palliser. Lee Sharpe. Rene Meulensteen. Tribalfootball.com's reporters have put it to all three United identities. And on every occasion, there has been a pause for thought before delivering their answer. As this column highlighted upon his appointment, United have never had a manager - at 39 - of Amorim's youth. And as we say, you do wonder whether this lack of experience is already becoming decisive given his meltdown on Sunday.

In the aftermath, he was apologetic. Amorim insisting branding his players as being part of "the worst team in the club's history", was more about him than his squad: “First of all, I want to talk about that. I was talking more about myself than for my players. It's more for me, talking more about me than the players. If you look around when I speak, every time you push about the players not being good enough, I take the spotlight away from my players. I understand I gave you that headline but I get frustrated sometimes."

And that's just it, would a more experienced manager. One who's been around the block. Who's suffered through the slings and arrows this career inevitably offers. Would an older hand have capitulated as Amorim did after defeat at home to Brighton? Of course not. And it doesn't bode well that we're not three months into this Amorim era and he's already losing his rag as he did a week ago...

Addressing Amorim's initial claim, his words were ridiculous. Defeatist. Yes, United were poor against Brighton. But this is also the same team, barely a fortnight ago, which had gone to Arsenal and won a Third Round FA Cup tie. That wasn't the stuff of no-hopers. Of a team that deserves to be branded "the worst ever". Yet their manager did just that. Readily. In front of the world, "There you are, you have your headline", he told the stunned reporters inside Old Trafford's media room. It really was the stuff of babes...

But Amorim's not alone. The scrutiny should also spread to those above him. The management team. The co-owner. The lot of 'em. If Amorim's babe in the woods routine is wearing on the players, well, we can say the same about those pulling the strings in the boardroom. Indeed, if this is the worst team United have seen, what does that say about messers Omar Berrarda, Jason Wilcox and Jim Ratcliffe? The men who actually put this team together...?

To cut Amorim some slack, it isn't the manager who's leaking to the press and unsettling the players. 'Everyone's for sale'. 'They can all go'. Pick your headline. Just when a team - and club - needs stability, direction and commitment coming from the top, Ratcliffe and co have gone the opposite. What chance has Amorim of getting his players performing consistently and with the right rhythm, when their futures are in such flux? How does Ratcliffe and Berrada expect footballers to perform when the family at home doesn't know whether they're coming or going? Indeed, do they even bloody care?

Bigger than the inexperience if the manager. Bigger than the inconsistency of the players. For this column, the greatest problem this club is facing is the behaviour of this Ineos management team. Anxious. Intimidated. Knee-jerk. They don't appear willing to commit to any decision long-term. In personnel. In approach. It's all the stuff of scatterguns.

As the headlines have screamed this month, it's been made known that any and every player on United's books could find themselves sold this year. A few rusty games and you're out. No loyalty. No support. You're playing and performing on foundations of sand. Again, what chance has Amorim when such a message is being relayed from the higher ups?

Even the traditions of the academy are being pulled apart. Marcus Rashford. Alejandro Garnacho. Even Kobbie Mainoo. Again, the board has let it be known they can all leave - for the right price. The leakers insisting the decision being forced upon them due to the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability rules. Okay, okay, it's a legitimate complaint, but this lot have been running things for over a year. How could they allow the situation reach the point where they're willing to sacrifice a talent of Garnacho or Mainoo's potential so they can act in the transfer market? Is it really the players who are the problem, here?

Amorim. Ratcliffe. At this moment, we're not ready to make a definitive call just yet. But you do wonder, for the size of the club - and the job involved - whether those running things at Manchester United are being shown to be out of their depth.