Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confident of Heaven deal after Old Trafford visit
Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's words
REVEALED: Man Utd and Chelsea in talks over sensational swap deal
Out of their depth: Is the Man Utd job too big for Amorim and Ineos?

Real Betis chief Fajardo welcomes new signing Antony: Exciting

Carlos Volcano
Real Betis coach Fajardo welcomes new signing Antony
Real Betis coach Fajardo welcomes new signing AntonyReal Betis/Facebook
Real Betis sports director Manu Fajardo has welcomed new signing Antony.

The Brazil winger has arrived on-loan from Manchester United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fajardo said: "Antony's arrival is exciting. The sports management and the coaching staff understood that we had to improve the second line. Antony is already with us, but we don't have to single out any player.

" For the team to achieve its objectives, both Antony and the rest of the players must step forward and demonstrate on a daily basis, with maximum involvement and talent, that they can meet the objective for another year."

On the possibility of signing a forward, he added: "While the market is open, many circumstances can arise. Our obligation, as we do throughout the year, is to work at 100% and be aware of any situation that may arise to improve the squad."

Mentions
LaLigaAntonyBetisManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Real Betis land Man Utd winger Antony
Real Betis keeper Adrian backing move for Man Utd winger Antony: He has that magic
Man Utd winger Antony set for loan move to Real Betis until the end of the season