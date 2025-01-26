Real Betis sports director Manu Fajardo has welcomed new signing Antony.

The Brazil winger has arrived on-loan from Manchester United.

Fajardo said: "Antony's arrival is exciting. The sports management and the coaching staff understood that we had to improve the second line. Antony is already with us, but we don't have to single out any player.

" For the team to achieve its objectives, both Antony and the rest of the players must step forward and demonstrate on a daily basis, with maximum involvement and talent, that they can meet the objective for another year."

On the possibility of signing a forward, he added: "While the market is open, many circumstances can arise. Our obligation, as we do throughout the year, is to work at 100% and be aware of any situation that may arise to improve the squad."