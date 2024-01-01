Man Utd captain Fernandes: We want to excite our fans

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes felt they produced a positive performance for Saturday's Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

Fernandes says there were plenty of positives to draw from the shootout defeat.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I think, when the season starts and you come back, there is always that excitement from yourself; I think we have been feeling that from the fans too," Fernandes told MUTV.

"Now it is on us to make that excitement stay with us. We have to keep creating these types of things, these types of moments to make the fans with us, because they come to the games to be entertained.

"We want to entertain them and we want to win games because they want to see their team winning and there is no person in the world that wants to win more than everyone in that dressing room.

"We are going to give everything to make the fans enjoy this season. We know that it was a really bad and tough season for them last season, as it was for us, so we want to make it different."