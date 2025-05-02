Enzo Maresca reveals Virgil van Dijk demand of Chelsea board

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has urged the club to sign more experienced players this summer, pointing to Virgil van Dijk's impact at Liverpool.

Chelsea have the youngest squad in the Premier League with an average age of just 23.4 years and Maresca, 45, believes that a key factor to their inconsistency this season.

Maresca’s side have won just seven of their last 18 league games, falling from title contenders to Champions League hopefuls.

Speaking ahead of his side’s crucial clash with Liverpool on Sunday, the Italian urged the club to bring in more experienced players, citing Van Dijk’s impact.

He said: "The difference is (Liverpool) have been consistent compared to us. For part of the season we were very good, and then we lost some games.

“This has probably been the main reason why. And also in terms of experienced players that know how to win games and these kinds of things, I think they have something more compared to us.

“For sure, if you want to close the gap with these kind of clubs then, for sure, you have to (sign those players)."