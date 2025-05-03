Harry Kane left hearbroken as Bayern Munich denied Bundesliga glory

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane was left visibly devastated after his side were made to wait to lift the Bundesliga title thanks to a 3-3 draw with RB Leipzig.

The 31-year-old will have to wait at least another week before winning the first piece of major silverware of his career after the draw with RB Leipzig.

Bayern went 2-0 down before coming back to lead 3-2 thanks to goals from Eric Dier, Michael Olise, and Leroy Sane.

Kane and co looked set to claim the Bundesliga title but Yussuf Poulsen had other ideas, scoring the 95th minute to deny them.

The England captain, who was suspended for the game, made his way pitch side to celebrate with his teammates before the chance was snatched away.

Cameras zoomed in on Kane, who looked visibly distraught, after the goal was scored.