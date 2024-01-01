Souness bashes Man Utd captain Fernandes in latest interview

Former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness has renewed his feud with Bruno fernandes.

The Portugal and Manchester United star has been the subject of Souness’ ire in the past.

Souness, who was also very critical of United midfielder Paul Pogba, was speaking on William Hill's Three Up Front podcast alongside Troy Deeney and Simon Jordan.

Souness said:

"When you look at leaders in the modern game, one example is at Manchester United which is one of the biggest institutions in world football.

"The club captain is Bruno Fernandes. When they were 3-0 down against Liverpool a couple of seasons ago, he just threw the towel in… he's the captain! If anything, he should still be contributing, running around with enthusiasm and helping his teammates.

"I don't think Fernandes can change that aspect of himself – it's part of him. When he's shrugging his shoulders and throwing his arms around, that's just him."

He added: "I think leaders in the modern game tend to hide. They don't want to put themselves out there, be held accountable, or stand up and take the blame. The most recent example was at the Euros.

When England were having a tough time with media it was Bellingham – one of the youngest members of the group – who was up there talking to them on behalf of the team.

"He should've been one of the last ones to go up because it should've been the more senior players."