Man Utd inform Real Betis of Antony asking price

Manchester United have set their price to sell Antony over the summer.

The Brazil attacker joined Real Betis on-loan in January without a permanent option.

Advertisement Advertisement

Antony has been outstanding for the LaLiga club since his arrival and was again on the scoresheet in their Europa Conference League semifinal first-leg win against Fiorentina on Thursday night.

Betis chiefs have made it clear they're eager to extend Antony's stay and now El Chiringuito is reporting United have let it be known how much they want to sell the attacker.

United have informed Betis they will sell Antony this summer for €40-50m, effectively almost half the €90m-plus they paid Ajax for the player three years ago.