Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal demand Real Madrid star in exchange for William Saliba
Enzo Maresca reveals Virgil van Dijk demand of Chelsea board
Man Utd owner Ratcliffe to sell Nice in £200M deal as Saudi Arabian interest grows
Fernandes furious as he explains Hojlund penalty to reporter: Do you know the rules?

Man Utd inform Real Betis of Antony asking price

Carlos Volcano
Man Utd inform Real Betis of Antony asking price
Man Utd inform Real Betis of Antony asking priceLaLiga
Manchester United have set their price to sell Antony over the summer.

The Brazil attacker joined Real Betis on-loan in January without a permanent option. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Antony has been outstanding for the LaLiga club since his arrival and was again on the scoresheet in their Europa Conference League semifinal first-leg win against Fiorentina on Thursday night.

Betis chiefs have made it clear they're eager to extend Antony's stay and now El Chiringuito is reporting United have let it be known how much they want to sell the attacker.

United have informed Betis they will sell Antony this summer for €40-50m, effectively almost half the €90m-plus they paid Ajax for the player three years ago.

Mentions
LaLigaPremier LeagueAntonyManchester UnitedBetisFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Betis chief Joaquin: I'll provide the car if we need to kidnap Antony!
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Cunha receives Man Utd offer; Al-Hilal want Nunez CWC deal; Bayern target Mateta
Real Betis star Antony: I could've done better for Man Utd