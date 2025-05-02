Arsenal demand Real Madrid star in exchange for William Saliba

Arsenal would reportedly be willing to sell William Saliba to Real Madrid but only if Aurélien Tchouaméni moves in the opposite direction.

Saliba, 24, has emerged as a priority target for Real Madrid as they seek to overhaul their aging and injury-prone back line this summer.

The centre-back will enter the final two years of his contract at Arsenal once the season ends but the club are keen to lock him down with a new long-term deal.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal would be willing to facilite a deal but only if Tchouaméni, 25, heads to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on bolstering his midfield with Jorginho and Thomas Partey both likely to leave in the upcoming transfer window.