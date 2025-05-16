Man Utd captain Fernandes matches Ronaldo's record as he claims player of the year award

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's record.

For a second successive season and a joint-record fourth time, the Portuguese playmaker has been named as the best player of the season for a United side who have massively underperformed this season. The United skipper has become the third player to win the award a record four times which includes David De Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fernandes will not be able to celebrate his award in style, however, after Manager Ruben Amorim cancelled the huge gala dinner at Old Trafford for the men's, women's and youth teams at the end of each campaign. Instead, the players will celebrate the award on the pitch at home to Aston Villa in the club’s final game of the season.

Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Brian McClair, Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy are the only other men with multiple Player of the Year victories since it was first awarded in 1988, which makes Fernandes’ award even more special. United revealed that Amad finished as the runner-up, and Harry Maguire was the third most-voted name, which shows how influential he has been this season despite many wrting him off.