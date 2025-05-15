Fernandes on facing Tottenham in the UEL final: We already know many of their threats

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has opened up on what he expects from Tottenham ahead of the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

United have their biggest game of the season next Wednesday as they face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in a game that could be their saving grace after a dire campaign under manager Ruben Amorim. The two sides have faced each other three times already this season – twice in the Premier League and once in the cup with the North London side winning in all three games.

Spurs are 17th in the Premier League, a point and a place behind United and have not won a major trophy since 2008. The teams have lost a combined 37 league matches this season in what has been their worst top flight campaigns since they were relegated in the Seventies. The final is set to be one of the best games of the season as both sides desperately fight for the trophy and to save face after what has been a long campaign.

Fernandes spoke to beIN Sports about Spurs and what he expects from the side going into the final in Bilbao.

“A very aggressive team on the front foot. They press very well, they defend with a high line where they’re very well organised in that.

“They have players on the ball, quality-wise, very good, but we will study, we already know many of their threats.

“But more than that, we need to focus on what we need to do to not give any chances away for them and create a lot of chances for ourselves to score goals and win that game.”

Despite United knowing what Tottenham’s play style is, they have failed to win in any of their clashes this season which is a worrying sign ahead of the final. Fernandes will captain the side once more next week as they try to qualify for the Champions League next season which would be a major boost to the club financially.