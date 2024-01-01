Man Utd captain Fernandes: I've had offers to leave

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes admits he's had offers to leave.

Fernandes has conceded he hasn't started in the way he had hoped.

"I was approached, the club was aware that there was a possibility of me leaving, I had concrete offers," he told ESPN.

"But the club showed that it needed me, that it was at a time of change and that they wanted to do things differently.

"I have to live up to those expectations and to my standards. What I've been doing is not at all what I want for this season because I haven't scored at the club yet. I hope that once I get there, I can score and help my club get back to winning ways and be at a good level."