Tribal Football
Most Read
SHOCKER! Ten Hag Man Utd team talk secretly recorded at Aston Villa
REVEALED: The big De Ligt concern Bayern Munich had before Man Utd sale
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
Ten Hag's agent posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear

Man Utd captain Fernandes: I've had offers to leave

Man Utd captain Fernandes: I've had offers to leave
Man Utd captain Fernandes: I've had offers to leaveAction Plus
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes admits he's had offers to leave.

Fernandes has conceded he hasn't started in the way he had hoped.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I was approached, the club was aware that there was a possibility of me leaving, I had concrete offers," he told ESPN

"But the club showed that it needed me, that it was at a time of change and that they wanted to do things differently.

"I have to live up to those expectations and to my standards. What I've been doing is not at all what I want for this season because I haven't scored at the club yet. I hope that once I get there, I can score and help my club get back to winning ways and be at a good level." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueFernandes BrunoManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
FC Seoul midfielder Lingard blames PSR for Forest struggles
Man Utd captain Fernandes calm about goals drought