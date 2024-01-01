Tribal Football
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
Former Manchester United assistant coach Benni McCarthy says the attitude of two players carried the team last season.

McCarthy admits Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot set the standard around the club during his time with United.

He told Supersport: "If some of the Manchester United players had what Bruno (Fernandes) and Diogo (Dalot) have, it would have been easier to achieve good results.

"They both trained with incredible concentration, giving everything they had. Some of the others didn't do the same.

"This ended up limiting United's progress, because some players weren’t training to the best of their ability. Even in games, the data showed us that some players were at their peak performance and others a little below."

