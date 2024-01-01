Tribal Football
Most Read
Ten Hag's agent posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear
SHOCKER! Ten Hag Man Utd team talk secretly recorded at Aston Villa
Mourinho seeking to sign Man Utd defender in huge reunion
Obi-Martin undergoing special training schedule at Man Utd

Man Utd captain Fernandes calm about goals drought

Man Utd captain Fernandes calm about goals drought
Man Utd captain Fernandes calm about goals droughtAction Plus
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is calm over his scoring drought.

Fernandes has not scored in any of the last 15 matches for United

Advertisement
Advertisement

"At club level, I want to improve as soon as I'm back, and make sure that the goalscoring returns," said the Portugal international.

"I also have my own requirements, there is nothing I hold back.

"I haven't scored a goal for the club yet (this season) and I hope I can start scoring as soon as I'm back, and help the club start winning again."

Mentions
Premier LeagueFernandes BrunoManchester United
Related Articles
Ex-Man Utd scout lifts lid on relationship between Fernandes and Ten Hag
Fernandes says he must "take responsibility" for poor Man Utd performances
Fernandes: Tougher at Man Utd than Portugal, but my will...