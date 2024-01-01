Man Utd captain Fernandes calm about goals drought

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is calm over his scoring drought.

Fernandes has not scored in any of the last 15 matches for United.

"At club level, I want to improve as soon as I'm back, and make sure that the goalscoring returns," said the Portugal international.

"I also have my own requirements, there is nothing I hold back.

"I haven't scored a goal for the club yet (this season) and I hope I can start scoring as soon as I'm back, and help the club start winning again."