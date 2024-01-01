Tribal Football
FC Seoul midfielder Lingard blames PSR for Forest struggles
FC Seoul midfielder Jesse Lingard says things at Nottingham Forest turned sour due to finance and not form.

Lingard, in a column with The Times, writes that he felt issues with the Profit & Sustainability rules saw him sidelined at Forest last season.

The former Manchester United midfielder penned:  "Let’s start with my last stint in the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest.

"I loved the club and their supporters, but when I joined after their promotion in 2022 it was on a one-year contract where the appearance bonuses were high.

"Forest ended up with worries about the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) and, as the season wore on, a need to limit spending and those bonuses may have been why I didn’t get on the pitch in certain games.

"But I also had a difficult time physically. For pretty much the entire season, I suffered severe tendinitis in my knees and Achilles tendon. Sometimes I played in pain and other times I was just too sore to play at all. The issues affected my decelerations - when maybe you sprint past an opponent, or into space, and then stop and turn - which is a big part of my game."

