Man Utd captain Fernandes: De Bruyne made Premier League better; an honour to face him

Man Utd captain Fernandes: De Bruyne made Premier League better; an honour to face him
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes paid a glowing tribute to Kevin de Bruyne after yesterday's 0-0 draw with Manchester City.

The stalemate marked the final Manchester derby for the Belgium international, who will leave City at the end of the season.

After the match, Fernandes told Sky Sports: "He has made the Premier League better.

"Manchester City are where they are because of De Bruyne. It is also because of De Bruyne that Manchester United have not won more trophies in this period.

"He deserves all the praise. I don't know who decided to end the collaboration, but he is world class.

"It's been an honour to play against him so much. He's historic in this league."

