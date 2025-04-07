Suspect named after Man Utd star Onana's wife was robbed outside of a restaurant

A man has been charged after the wife of Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was robbed outside a restaurant last month.

Onana’s wife, Melanie Kamayou, was robbed of a Rolex watch and Hermes bag outside San Carlo restaurant in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, on the 29th of March. Officers were called out to Wilmslow Road, outside the San Carlo restaurant at around 10 pm after they received reports of a 35-year-old woman being robbed outside the restaurant.

Liam Ross appeared before Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday, charged with one count of robbery and one count of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs. Manchester Evening News reported that a gold Rolex watch and a Birkin handbag were stolen from Kamayou.

Cheshire Police says Ross appeared at Chester Magistrates Court last Friday where he was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance. Such a horrific event could be affecting the mentality of Onana who has been under the spotlight at United this season. He kept a clean sheet against Manchester City at the weekend and his performances may improve now the suspect has been charged.