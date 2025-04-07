Yoro convinced he's improving along with Man Utd after derby draw

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro says he was happy with his performance after their 0-0 draw with Manchester City.

Yoro played a key role on Sunday, with manager Ruben Amorim urging the youngster to take control of the passing from the back.

He told MUTV: "We need to control the game. If I can bring the ball forward for the strikers, for the midfielders, it is good for us, so I try to do it.

"Yes, the coach has asked me to do it, I am ready to do it and I can do it."

He continued: "I think in every game I try to be better. I had a little bit of adaptation when I came, but now it is better in every game. I try to help the team and try to be at 100 per cent.

"We have to have a good relationships between us," Yoro added. "I try to speak with the guys near to me.

"I try to speak with Patrick (Dorgu), with Garna (Alejandro Garnacho), with Harry (Maguire) and with Casa (Casemiro). Everyone was near to me so that was the most important thing in the game.

"If you don't communicate in the game, it's difficult."