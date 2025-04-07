Man City's Foden responds to Manchester derby abuse with resilient three word message

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has responded to abuse he received in the Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon.

A group of United fans were heard singing an offensive chant targeting the England midfielder in the first half of a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford this weekend, which frustrated manager Pep Guardiola. The Spanish head coach stated all those involved should feel ashamed and have a "Lack of class" for what they did.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We are so exposed, people who are on the screen in world football - managers, owners, and football players especially. Honestly, I don't understand the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil. It's a lack of integrity, class, and they should be ashamed."

The 24-year-old took to Instagram post-match with a resilient message: "We keep going," he said. Foden has bagged 10 goals and provided five assists in 40 matches in what has arguably been Guardiola’s worst season the Premier League so far. In comparison, Foden had 27 goals and 12 assists last season, which shows how much he has struggled this campaign.

Nico O’Reilly commented, “My brother” under the post as Foden tries to stay positive despite the hatred and huge expectations weighing him down. There are a limited number of games left for him to impress in what has been a season to forget for a player who is normally regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.