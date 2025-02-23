Man Utd captain Fernandes clashed with Everton 'Giant' Mountfield

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes clashed with Everton legend Derek Mountfield after halftime yesterday.

Fernandes struck as United fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

And after the break, Fernandes took issue with Mountfield allegedly joking about Everton players getting aggressive by motioning with his elbow, says the Telegraph.

The joke left Fernandes unimpressed, who exchanged words with the First Division title winner.

Mountfield had been on the pitch after being inducted as an Everton Giant.