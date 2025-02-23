Ugarte admits mixed emotions after first Man Utd goal

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte admitted mixed emotions after their 2-2 draw at Everton.

Ugarte struck United's equaliser to complete their fight-back from 2-0 down.

However, the Uruguay midfielder admits the game ended with the visitors hoping for more.

He posted to social media last night: "We wanted to bring the win home, but it wasn’t meant to be. Happy and proud of my first goal here.

"Let’s focus on the next one."

The result leaves United sitting in 15th place on the Premier League table.