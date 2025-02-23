Tribal Football
Ferdinand brands Man Utd players "embarrassing in all facets"
Manchester United Double winner Rio Ferdinand slammed the players after their 2-2 draw at Everton.

Ferdinand insists he was stunned by the performance of his former team.

He told TNT Sports: “I’m sitting here and I don’t know if I have seen a United team this bad. It has been embarrassing in all different facets of the game.

“Yes, we can talk about quality, you talk about talent, but one thing which is unforgivable is a lack of desire.

“There’s instances in this game where Man Utd need to look at this Everton team and take examples from it. It’s embarrassing to sit here and watch it.

“We said they were going to have to come out and roll their sleeves up, because Everton would come out fighting.

“Man Utd haven’t done that. They’ve been pressed, they’ve been harried. They haven’t been able to deal with the press at all.

"You’ve got to fight. You don’t come to Everton at this place, whatever form they’re in, and think you can roll them over easily. Man Utd have not understood that assignment from the first whistle."

After being 2-0 down, United fought back to earn a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

