Man Utd boss Amorim: Everton fans were amazing

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits he was amazed by the atmosphere generated by Everton fans for yesterday's 2-2 draw.

The draw marked United's final game at Goodison Park.

Amorim said, "I think it's amazing, the fans of Everton are amazing.

"They are in a good moment. It's well deserved that David Moyes is the coach to start in the next stadium, it's really good.

"But for me, in this moment, every stadium is really difficult, especially ours with our fans supporting all the time!

"My goal is to just win the next game and to give some happiness to our fans because they deserve it a lot."