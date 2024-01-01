Tribal Football
Fernandes: Tougher at Man Utd than Portugal, but my will...
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes admits he feels more relaxed with the Portugal squad.

Fernandes concedes the pressures at United are tough for him mentally.

He said at his Portugal presser: “I speak for myself, it changes a lot because space is different.

"It is not a positive moment at United, we are not winning and the team space is completely different, where I have felt very comfortable, where I can enjoy my football and where we have always won and the dynamics are also good, with the players benefiting. 

"Then I'm in my country, I speak my language, I have better food and all that moves psychologically. But it is knowing how to differentiate the places and make what is negative turn out to be positive, regardless of the club or national team my will and dynamics never change."

