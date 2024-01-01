Fernandes says he must "take responsibility" for poor Man Utd performances

The Portuguese has been below his best and has been sent off twice this season (one card was rescinded).
While the 30-year-old enjoys time away from United on international duty, he spoke about his club form.
"As for the club, I want to improve as soon as I get there and make sure the goals start coming again," Fernandes told Portuguese media.
"I have to take responsibility for that, too, because I'm a midfielder who scores a lot of goals.
"Over the years, I've always been at a very high level in terms of goals, and I have to live up to that, with those expectations.
"I also have my own standards, I don't hold back on that. I haven't scored for the club yet (this season) and I hope that as soon as I get there I can score and help the club get back to winning ways and to a good level."