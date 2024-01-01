Ex-Man Utd scout lifts lid on relationship between Fernandes and Ten Hag

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown states there are no issues between Bruno Fernandes and Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils sit in 14th place in the Premier League after a tough start to the season.

Ten Hag is on thin ice as head coach, while Fernandes is not enjoying a good season so far.

On the duo, Brown told Football Insider: "It wouldn't surprise me if the players were getting frustrated. I don't believe Bruno would have downed tools, though.

“People have said maybe he's not playing for the manager, but that's not what I’m hearing, and I haven't heard anything about a disagreement between them."