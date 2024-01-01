Man Utd boss Ten Hag welcomes Hojlund, Mount return

Manchester United are aiming to maintain their recent run of wins at the weekend.

The Red Devils take on Crystal Palace in the late game on Saturday in the Premier League.

Coming off a league win over Southampton and a cup success over Barnsley, United will hope to make it three wins on the spin.

"It's very good news,” manager Erik ten Hag said in his pre-match press conference about having Ramsus Hojlund and Mason Mount fit.

“They are back on the pitch, they are back in team training and, yeah, we have to decide whether they are fit enough to start. But I think it's very pleasing they are back with the squad.

“We have so many games also in this block to cover, so yeah, very happy. They did a couple of training (sessions). We will have to see how they recover, and then, tomorrow, we will make a final call."