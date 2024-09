Man Utd add Crystal Palace attacker Eze to shopping list

Manchester United are watching Crystal Palace midfielder Ebere Eze.

The Manchester Evening News says the provisional plan is to bring in a defender, a midfielder and an attacking winger for next season.

Eze, 26, is one of the players United have on their wish list.

The England international had big clubs after him over this summer, but remained with Crystal Palace.

Eze is tied to Crystal Palace until the summer of 2027.