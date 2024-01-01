Man Utd make new fitness call for Hojlund

Manchester United are being cautious over the fitness of a key forward this international break.

The Red Devils are very wary about rushing Rasmus Hojlund back from a hamstring injury.

The forward has been out since July 28 when he came off during a preseason loss to Arsenal.

Per ESPN, Hojlund has been on the training pitch and is said to be looking good.

However, the club are going to assess him multiple times before they let him rejoin team training.

There is a small chance he may be involved against Southampton after the international break.