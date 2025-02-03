Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford loan not humiliating for the club

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim discussed the club's activity on deadline day, saying he was pleased with the signings made.

He noted that the new additions fit the team's needs and will add depth to the squad.

Amorim also expressed confidence that the players brought in will help improve the team’s performance moving forward.

On Marcus Rashford going out on loan to Aston Villa influencing deadline day moves, he stated: "We will see, there is one more day, let’s wait until the window is closed."

He added on it being embarrassing to loan out Rashford to a team higher up in the table: "It’s not embarrassing. When you loan a player, and I don’t know, I think it’s not official, when you loan a player, you expect him to play and to improve, so it’s nothing humiliating there. I understand the question but I'm just focused on my players, that’s all. So when the window closes, I will be really focused on just our team and to improve our team."

He added on his team’s lack of goals: "Yeah, we have to improve as a team to score goals, and we are trying the best to improve the team. This market is really hard on the clubs, to make some deals here, it’s hard. Then you have this urgency, sometimes when you are in this moment, you make some mistakes, we are trying everything. We want so bad to improve, I want so bad to improve the team, I know what the team needs, but sometimes it’s possible or not, but we are trying everything."