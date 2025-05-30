'We don‘t see it that way' - Arsenal sent Martin Zubimendi transfer warning

Martin Zubimendi may not be joining Arsenal after all with Real Sociedad chiefs saying 'no player has told us they want to leave.'

The 26-year-old has heavily been linked with a move to North London with multiple reports suggesting it was only a matter of time until it was done.

Now, a recent press conference involving Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay, sporting director Erik Bretos and manager Sergio Francisco, has revealed a different story.

“Zubimendi is the only player we‘ve spoken to about leaving,” Aperribay said. “Clubs have asked us, but no player has told us they want to leave.

“We‘ve told Martín to go to the national team calmly, to think about it, and we‘d like him to stay. We know there are several options. Something may come to fruition or not... I don‘t see it happening in the short term. We don‘t see it that way, so we have to wait and see.”

Real Madrid are also interested in the defensive midfielder with new manager Xabi Alonso said to be incredibly keen on signing him.