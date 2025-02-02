Aston Villa sign wantaway forward Rashford on loan from Man Utd

Marcus Rashford (27) has completed a loan move to Aston Villa from Manchester United, the Midlands club announced on Sunday night.

The England international, capped 60 times by the Three Lions, joins Villa on a deal until the end of the season.

Rashford has scored 138 goals in over 400 appearances having come through the ranks at Old Trafford and has lifted the Europa League, two FA Cups and two League Cups with his boyhood club.

Villa have moved for Rashford after selling Colombia striker Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr on Friday.

That preceded a 2-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Wolves on Saturday, after which Villa boss Unai Emery said the club "need new players".

The 27-year-old had been linked with AC Milan and Barcelona, while his representatives are also believed to have held talks with Tottenham and West Ham during the January transfer window.

The versatile forward, who can play anywhere along the front line, has also netted 17 goals in an England shirt and has represented his country at two World Cups and two European Championships.

Rebuild for Rashford?

A temporary switch to Villa would allow Rashford to rehabilitate his tarnished reputation after his astonishing fall from grace in the last two years.

Villa could benefit from a revitalised Rashford with a point to prove as they look to challenge for a top four finish in the Premier League, while also competing in the Champions League last 16.

Rashford has been looking to leave Old Trafford since admitting he was ready for a "new challenge" after being dropped by United boss Ruben Amorim for the Manchester derby in December.

The England star has missed all 12 of United's game since then, with Amorim appearing to lose patience with Rashford recently when he said he would rather name the club's 63-year-old goalkeeping coach in the squad.