Dias reveals Viana will join Man City in February

Manchester City's Portuguese international defender Rúben Dias announced on Monday that sporting director Hugo Viana will leave Sporting CP and join the English football club in February 2025, earlier than previously announced.

"I think he'll join around February, so we'll see. I'm not sure what the (integration) process will be like, but I'm happy to have another Portuguese player at the highest level," he announced on the sidelines of the Quinas de Ouro gala in Lisbon.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to the information released when the deal was made official, Hugo Viana would be leaving the Portuguese champions for the Citizens at the end of the season, although the Portuguese defender has today given another date for that entry.

"Sporting CP informs that Hugo Viana will move to Manchester City FC from the 2025/26 season," Sporting said in a statement published on its official website on 12th October.

As for ex-Sporting coach Ruben Amorim's move to rivals Manchester United, Dias said he was "happy that another Portuguese player is at the highest level in world football".

"I hope everything goes well for him, not so well against us. Above all, happy," he added.

The defender also said he was "focused on recovering" from the physical problems that have kept him off the pitch, inviting anyone who doubts City's recovery, who have lost their last four games, to "continue" to do so.

Dias also commented on the overload of games on footballers' legs, warning of the possible deterioration in the quality of play and the need to protect players.