Man Utd battle Atletico Madrid for Lyon midfielder Tolisso

Manchester United have made a move for Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

L'Equipe says the France international is available from OL this summer for a cut-price €10m.

United are said to see the World Cup winner as a replacement for veteran Christian Eriksen.

Tolisso has already rejected offers from Turkey, though could be tempted by a move to England.

Atletico Madrid are also interested as they prepare to lose Rodrigo de Paul to Inter Miami this summer.

Saudi Arabia's Neom are another club keen, having already signed Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon this summer.