Amorim frustrated as Man United miss key transfer targets

Ruben Amorim needs to see more activity on the transfer market

At the end of last season, Ruben Amorim was clear about two transfer priorities for Manchester United.

He was demanding a proven goalscorer to address the lack of firepower in attack and also wanted a reliable goalkeeper who could be trusted in key moments.

The campaign ended on May 25 but with just over a month until the new season begins against Arsenal, neither issue has been resolved. In fact, the situation is worse than expected.

No moves in attack

In attack, United have brought in Matheus Cunha and have been closing in on Bryan Mbeumo, but Amorim still does not have the profile of striker he asked for.

He pushed for Victor Osimhen or Viktor Gyokeres as he wanted a No.9 with presence, pedigree, and consistency. He was not convinced of a move for Liam Delap and made it clear he did not believe it would raise the level of the team sufficiently.

Internally, there is also frustration that no attackers have been moved on.

Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony are all still attached to the club and that was not the plan. Amorim had hoped for at least two departures by now to help reshape the front line.

There is a push to make at least one exit happen by the time their US tour begins.

Goalkeeping headache

In goal, the situation has taken a fresh hit.

Andre Onana, who already lost the trust of some on the coaching staff with erratic performances last season, is now injured and will likely miss pre-season.

While there is no personal issue between Amorim and Onana, it is understood that the boss had grown frustrated with the goalkeeper’s inability to consistently execute the basics.

He wants to build from the back with confidence and that has not been possible.

United were open to offers for Onana in the window, and although there were conversations with intermediaries, no concrete bids have arrived. Onana’s camp made it known that he was not actively seeking a move, and that has complicated matters further.

Andr Flashcore/Opta by StatsPerform

Ideally, Amorim would have replaced him, but if not, the plan was always to bring in a goalkeeper to compete with Onana. That remains the case.

Sources say a new signing is in the works and that whoever comes in should be capable of taking Onana’s starting role.

Czech stopper Radek Vitek, 21, may feature for United in pre-season, but nobody at the club sees him, current back-up Altay Bayindir or emerging academy product Elyh Harrison, 19, as a genuine challenger for the number one spot.

It is understood talks have recently taken place with the representatives of Senne Lammens of Royal Antwerp and also Botafogo’s John Victor - hinting that the club are whittling down the options. Others are also shortlisted, and the club wants to move soon.

Amorim knows he needs a boost at both ends of the pitch if he is to get through the early stages of next season with calmness and clarity.