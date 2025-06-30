Sunderland transfer confirmed as Atletico send emotional goodbye message to Mandava

Sunderland are closing in on another ambitious transfer deal for Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo Mandava who the club have now waved goodbye to.

The left back has also been linked with interest from Leeds and Crystal Palace this summer but it is the Black Cats who are due to snap him up this summer. The 31-year-old has been at Atletico for two years, having previously won Ligue 1 with Lille. He made 103 appearances under manager Diego Simeone who will have to accept his departure as his contract expires this summer.

A social media post from Atletico Madrid’s English account on Monday morning confirmed that he is leaving the side as they waved goodbye to the Mozambique international.

“An example of dedication, courage and heart, of overcoming... Thank you so much for these years defending our colors, Rei! We wish you all the best in your future endeavors.”

The defender replied to the message and thanked the La Liga side for all their support over the past few seasons.

“Thank you very much for everything to each of you for these incredible years... I will always be supporting and celebrating... I love you all for making a Mozambican boy live that incredible dream of sharing the dressing room with the great stars that you are.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano was quick to respond to the news and confirmed that the defender will join Sunderland over the next few weeks in a story that has not been kept a secret over the past few months.

“Reinildo Mandava signs in at Sunderland on a two-year contract, as revealed yesterday.”