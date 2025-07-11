Andre Onana is likely to stay at Manchester United this summer but sources have revealed how much they would be willing to let him go for.

The Cameroon international looks increasingly likely to stay at Old Trafford this summer as reports suggest that the club cannot replace the shot stopper with a world class goalkeeper due to the lack of European football helping with finances next season.

However, the Daily Mail report that United have put a £30M price tag on the 29-year-old and would be willing to listen to any offers for around that price this summer. Onana aigned from Inter Milan for around £47million in 2023 to replace David De Gea which means the club would likely take a £17M loss if a bid came in this week.

Despite Onana’s unconvincing displays between the sticks and fan frustration over his willingness to stay, the club cannot afford to sell him for less than their asking price and as stated cannot splash out on a world-class goalkeeper due to having to sell to buy.

United are not pushing for a sale but if a bid did come in the side would certainly consider it as manager Ruben Amorim cannot have a goalkeeper who makes so many mistakes if he and his side want to bounce back next season. SC Neom and Ligue 1 side have been linked with a move for Onana but talks never progressed.