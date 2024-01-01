Berbatov: Shameful that Man Utd defender Evans was man-of-the-match!

Manchester United Double winner Dimitar Berbatov says both sets of players should be "ashamed" after Sunday's draw between United and Aston Villa.

The match at Villa Park finished 0-0, with United veteran Jonny Evans named man-of-the-match.

"I am trying to find the right words," Berbatov told Sky Sports. "Everybody on the pitch today should be ashamed because Jonny Evans - and credit to him, he's 36, 37 - was man of the match. Everybody should take notice and next time do better.

"Other than that, the best highlight is in the 93rd minute and the (Jaden Philogene) chance.

"The criticism (for Erik ten Hag) will grow. The only way to correct it is by getting points. They're 14th in the table and the way they're playing at the moment, it'll be hard to do."