Man Utd board to enter meeting with Ten Hag decision made

Manchester United’s board are said to have privately admitted to their stance on Erik ten Hag.

The board has said that they are very keen to avoid sacking Ten Hag this international break.

Sunday's 0-0 draw against Aston Villa left the head coach’s future very much up in the air.

Ten Hag has now overseen United’s worst start to a Premier League season ever.Per The Express, United’s board are going to meet early in the week as part of a scheduled get together.

Ten Hag’s future will be discussed, but there is no suggestion that he will lose his job.