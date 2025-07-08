Man United linked with latest Boca Juniors wonderkid

Man United are reportedly interested in signing Boca Juniors' latest wonderkid, Milton Delgado, and could make a move for him in the "coming days."

The 20-year-old is the latest in a long line of impressive young talents to come through the academy at Boca Juniors and could be set to leave for pastures new soon.

According to Canal 26, Man United are very attentive to his situation at the Argentinian giants with new head coach Miguel Angel Russo not playing in at the Club World Cup.

Delgado, who primarily plays as a defensive midfielder, could be available for as little as €11m, a far cry from the huge fees United are used to paying.

The move could be a welcome step away from United’s disastrous recruitment strategy, signing a young player with a high ceiling from an emerging league for a low fee.