Napoli readying offer for Man Utd striker Hojlund

Napoli are readying a bid for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Napoli are seeking an alternative to centre-forwared Romelu Lukaku and talkSPORT says they're planning to focus on Hojlund this summer.

The Dane has a contract with United to 2028 and Napoli are prepared to go as high as €80m to bring him back to Italy.

Hojlund is in his second season at Old Trafford, having joined in 2023 from Atalanta.

With La Dea, the striker scored nine goals in 32 games.