Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash
Vivell agrees new deal with Man Utd
Arteta confirms Nwaneri is fit to face Forest this week after fears he was fatigued

Napoli readying offer for Man Utd striker Hojlund

Paul Vegas
Napoli readying offer for Man Utd striker Hojlund
Napoli readying offer for Man Utd striker HojlundAction Plus
Napoli are readying a bid for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Napoli are seeking an alternative to centre-forwared Romelu Lukaku and talkSPORT says they're planning to focus on Hojlund this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Dane has a contract with United to 2028 and Napoli are prepared to go as high as €80m to bring him back to Italy.

Hojlund is in his second season at Old Trafford, having joined in 2023 from Atalanta.

With La Dea, the striker scored nine goals in 32 games.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHojlund RasmusNapoliManchester UnitedAtalantaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd send scouts to watch Osimhen at Galatasaray in search for a new striker
McCarthy reveals the 3 strikers Man Utd considered before signing Hojlund including Kane
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool to sell Nunez, Alisson; Sane wanted by Barcelona, Spurs; MLS and Ten Hag