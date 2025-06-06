United ready to match Cunha valuation as they prepare major bid for Mbeumo

Manchester United are preparing a second bid for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo in a similar valuation as Wolves striker Matheus Cunha.

A £62.5m deal was agreed to sign Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on the opening day of the latest transfer window as manager Ruben Amorim began his squad rebuild. The Bees are currently pushing for more than £60m for their talismanic attacker, with United’s initial offer of £45M plus £10M being rejected outright.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, United are in talks to launch a second bid as Brentford value the Cameroon international at the same price as Cunha who scored fewer Premier League goals than him last season.

“Manchester United again in direct club to club contact with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo.

“Second proposal ready after £45m plus £10m rejected as United are ready to get closer to Cunha valuation.

“Mbeumo has been clear: he wants.”

United ended up 15th in the Premier League last term scoring only 44 in the Premier League which is a figure that was the second-lowest of any non-relegated side. Amorim clearly knows what he wants in the summer window as he targets players who can bring goals to his side next season.

Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season is a sensible choice after missing out on Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap to Chelsea. Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are not cutting it up front and the 25-year-old could step in and secure some much-needed firepower for a United side in desperate need of a proven goalscorer.